Marketing of RED MUULE “nicotine pouches”.

The Ministry of Health issued, on 31 October 2023, a directorial decree, which concludes the procedure started on 1 March 2023 with the provision of suspension of the sale of “RED MUULE” brand products, belonging to the category of the so-callednicotine pouches”, bags containing nicotine.

The decree specifies that these products can only be marketed if they comply with certain packaging and safety requirements.

