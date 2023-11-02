Marketing of RED MUULE “nicotine pouches”.

0
The Ministry of Health issued, on 31 October 2023, a directorial decree, which concludes the procedure started on 1 March 2023 with the provision of suspension of the sale of “RED MUULE” brand products, belonging to the category of the so-callednicotine pouches”, bags containing nicotine.
The decree specifies that these products can only be marketed if they comply with certain packaging and safety requirements.
Laws
