Red Bull heir: Mark Mateschitz receives 582 million euros in dividends

Mark Mateschitz, son and heir of Red Bull billionaire Dietrich Mateschitz.

The Red Bull heir Mark Mateschitz has received his first dividend: the Austrian received 582 million euros, according to “Bloomberg”.

For some a horrendous sum, for others a disappointment: the dividend is the smallest distribution to the Austrian family of shareholders in three years.

Mateschitz inherited his father Dietrich Mateschitz’s shares in 2022. The Red Bull patriarch held 49 percent of the company.

Red Bull heir Mark Mateschitz has received his first dividend since inheriting the energy drink empire from his father. That reports „Bloomberg“. The payment therefore amounted to 582 million euros. For the family of shareholders, however, this is the smallest distribution in three years. According to “Bloomberg”, this is a result of high marketing and production costs last year.

Mark Mateschitz holds 49 percent of the shares in the Red Bull empire through his holding company after his father, Dietrich Mateschitz, died in October 2022. The 30-year-old is Europe’s richest millennial with a net worth of $18.1 billion (around €17 billion), according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

In total, Red Bull distributed half of its profit of 1.56 billion euros to its shareholders. Mateschitz received 383 million euros from this, the rest went to the Yoovidhya family in Thailand, which holds the remaining 51 percent of the shares. Mark Mateschitz received an additional 199 million euros – a long-standing tradition of additional payments to the Austrian owner family, reports “Bloomberg”.

The division of Red Bull is clear: This is Mark Mateschitz, the richest Austrian and reclusive heir to the 26 billion euro empire

