News Udinese | Guessand: “The company is good at launching young people”

The centre-back, who scored the momentary lead, spoke about the situation in the Friulian home and the club’s modus operandi

Axel Guessand he scored his first professional goal on yesterday’s unfortunate evening. After the match, the centre-back spoke about the match and the moment the Friulians are going through. “We have many things to prove, young people must learn football. The goal? I think that this way I will be able to do something in Serie A.”.

The words of Guessand

A thought goes out to the company: “Udinese are good at launching us. We guys are ready to play in the first team. I want to congratulate my teammates, it was a difficult match.”. In conclusion, praise goes to Mister Gabriele Cioffi: “I saw a coach very safe, we trained a lot with the ball and on the defensive aspect. With him I can do great performances”.

November 2

