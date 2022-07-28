Listen to the audio version of the article

The first group supplement arrives in the Valentino maison, which will embrace all the 2 thousand workers of the various Italian plants and, with this, the recognition of the 14th. Filctem-Cgil, Femca-Cisl, Uiltec-Uil have in fact signed the hypothesis of a supplementary company contract that will also concern the 4 subsidiaries, for a total of 2 thousand people.

The strengthening of industrial relations

The agreement, first of all, strengthens the system of industrial relations, through the establishment of a committee of high representation, which will be entrusted with the competences on matters of national importance and a national trade union coordination that will be competent for all matters delegated to bargaining. second level which will have equally national relevance. In the coming weeks it will be presented to workers, in assemblies, and, after the vote, it will come into force in January 2023.

The performance bonus and welfare

Starting from September, the parties will start the dialogue for the recognition of the result award which will cover all the sites. In addition, the weekend allowance is improved, the meal voucher has been revised which will become 7 euros for everyone, including those who work remotely, while the travel allowance for fashion shows will become 60 euros. Furthermore, the payment of hours worked under the flexibility scheme is increased to 40% against the 15% provided for by the national employment contract. The fourteenth will be extended to all workers, the possibility of requesting severance pay advances is expanded and supplementary pension provision is improved: in fact, the share to be paid by the company rises by 0.5%.

Flexibility

The maison has opened to the possibility of accepting part-time requests beyond the limit of the national collective bargaining agreement and has increased the annual hours on leave, maternity, sickness, compared to the provisions of the national contract. For specialist visits, workers will have 16 paid hours per year at their disposal, while for the school placement of children 8 hours are provided for each child. Parental leave, at the end of compulsory maternity leave, is supplemented by 70%, up to 100% coverage of the salary for the first month of optional maternity. For the trade unions this is an important result from an economic point of view but also from an industrial relations point of view, which they hope will lead the way for other agreements in the sector. “Even more important if we consider that fashion has paid the highest price of both the pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine, especially in the luxury segment.”