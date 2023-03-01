It seeks to guarantee resources in the multi-year investment plan that is part of the National Development Plan.

With the objective of contrasting strategic projects of importance for Cauca, the parliamentary bench met with the Deputy Director General of Investments of the National Planning Department (DNP), Alejandro Herrera, in order to guarantee the resources in the multi-year investment plan that part of the National Development Plan.

In said meeting, the project of the Timbío-Estanquillo bypass was discussed, a priority work for Cauca and the Colombian south west, which is awaiting its execution. Regarding its financing, the DNP official stated that it is very difficult to attend to a project as important as this road corridor, through public works, hence it is essential that the ANI finish structuring this project so that it can start with the support from the private sector.

The congressmen from Cauca insisted that it is necessary to give priority to projects that already have studies and designs, in order to guarantee their start, such as the Timbío-El Estanquillo road corridor.

“We cannot lose the inertia, the effort that has been made long ago with projects in phase two or with approved pre-feasibility, this is the case of roads such as Popayán – Guapi, the Marginal del Río Cauca or the Oriente de Popayán variant, he indicated. the representative to the Chamber and former governor of Cauca, Óscar Campo Hurtado.

In this way, the parliamentary bench of Cauca seeks to establish a joint work path that allows the identification of strategic projects that strengthen the integral development of the region.