The Spring Festival is the most important traditional festival in China. At present, there are 7 days of holidays, including 3 days of statutory holidays, 2 days of weekends, and 2 days of rest days. Some representatives suggested that the Spring Festival holiday should be extended to 9 days.

According to the Southern Metropolis Daily, the National People’s Congress and vice president of the Anhui Academy of Agricultural Sciences, Zhao Wanping, suggested that the National People’s CongressIncrease the 3-day Spring Festival statutory holiday to 5 days, plus two weekends at the beginning and the end, cancel the adjustment system, and extend the Spring Festival holiday to 9 daysLet the common people celebrate the new year in peace and have a reunion year.

At the beginning of January this year, the official announcement of the 2022 Spring Festival holiday arrangements, from January 21 (New Year’s Eve) to 27 days off, a total of 7 days.

Due to work on January 28 (Saturday) and January 29 (Sunday),Therefore, after the 7-day holiday of the Spring Festival, there will be 7 consecutive days of work, from January 28 to February 3

According to the “Implementation Plan for Exempting Small Passenger Tolls on Major Holidays”, during the four national holidays of the Spring Festival, Tomb-sweeping Day, Labor Day and National Day, small passenger cars with 7 seats or less enjoy the free toll policy on high-speed highways.

The free period starts at 00:00 on the first day of the holiday and ends at 24:00 on the last day of the holiday. The free period is based on the time when the vehicle leaves the toll lane at the exit. Everyone should pay attention to planning the time for the Spring Festival travel plan.

