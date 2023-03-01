9
“I’ll be out for a few days because of this,” wrote the top-seeded player, who is on a three-month layoff due to muscle problems.
He returned to action in February, defeating Cameron Norrie in the final in Buenos Aires. On Sunday, he did not manage the duel for the title with the Briton in Rio.
Last season, Alcaraz won five titles, including a triumph at the US Open Grand Slam, thanks to which he also reached the first place in the world rankings. In total, he has seven tournament triumphs on the ATP circuit.