Starlet Nataša Šavija was introduced to the domestic public in the reality show Parovi, in the role of a contestant, and then in the role of a singer who entertains the participants of the second season, because in the meantime she decided to try herself as a singer.

Her singing career did not last long, and recently Shavia started making money on the Onlifens platform, where she publishes nude pictures and videos for a monthly subscription. How well her business is going is also evidenced by the fact that in just a few months she bought a plot of land in Novi Sad, on which she then built a house.

When she finished with the property Natasha has invested in silicones, which she now proudly posts on social networks. In the latest video on Instagram, you can see how big they are – while Natasha is being driven in a car, she took out her phone and turned on the camera, which revealed that she was only wearing a lace bra.

This is what her house in Novi Sad looks like:

And, these hot photos for Onlifens:

