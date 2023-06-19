Home » IN PEDRO JUAN CABALLERO LEAVE THE BODY OF “AGUACATE” HEAD OF SICARIOS « CDE News
PEDRO JUAN CABALLERO (special envoy) A corpse with 33 bullet wounds was found this morning, meters from the Pedro Juan Caballero Palace of Justice. The Police confirmed that the deceased is Mario Sánchez, alias Aguacate, one of the drug traffickers and hitman chiefs most wanted by the authorities.

The man who was found in the surroundings of the Pedro Juan Caballero Palace of Justice, department of Amambay, died of hypovolemic shock from multiple firearm shots.

The Crio. César Casco, Amambay’s Deputy Chief of Investigation, reported that, through the AFIS system, the subject was identified as Marcio Sánchez, alias Aguacate.

“We presume that the crime was committed in another place and later they dumped the body in the street,” Casco explained, in contact with 730 AM.

The deceased was on the street, wrapped in a blanket and was taken to the judicial morgue for autopsy. In the preliminary inspection it was possible to determine that the body had 33 bullet wounds.

Marcio Sánchez, alias Aguacate, alleged head of hitmen, born in Itanará, Canindeyú. At the time of him, he served as a bodyguard for Jorge Rafaat, another drug trafficker murdered on June 15, 2016. On that occasion, it was presumed that Rafaat was handed over by his guards.

In this sense, Sánchez’s corpse presented 12 hours of cadaveric rigidity, that is, he was assassinated on the same date as his former boss, but seven years later.

