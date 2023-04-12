The tragedy occurred this April 11, in the afternoon, in the place known as La Lulera.

The commander of the Popayán Volunteer Fire Department, Francisco Arboleda Hartmann, reported about the death of a 17-year-old boy and his pet, when they were struck by lightning, in the place called La Lulera, near the San Francisco school, north of Popayán.

The fire department was notified about this accident around 4:30 in the afternoon and when the unions arrived at the scene they found that a 17-year-old boy and his pet had no vital signs, so they reported to the judicial authorities for what happened. your competition.

For his part, the Fire Commander, Captain Arboleda Hartmann, on behalf of his institution, expressed his voice of condolence to family and friends of the deceased young man.

Likewise, in view of the events recorded, he made recommendations to avoid being a victim of electric shock, among them: take shelter in a home or in a vehicle that is turned off, do not approach trees or power lines, and avoid being in unpopulated spaces.

About 10% of people who are struck by lightning die, because the heart stops beating and breathing stops.

In general, it is more frequent than it is believed to be struck by lightning. It is also said that men are five times more likely than women to be struck by lightning. Most lightning victims are children and young adults between the ages of 15 and 34 who work outside or regularly participate in outdoor recreational activities.