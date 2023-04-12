The Taiwan stock weighted index opened at 15,914.15 points on the 12th, and Quanwang TSMC (2330) opened at 523 yuan, a slight drop of 1 yuan. Energy storage concept stocks ZTE (1513), Shidian (1503), and Hwaseong (1519) all went up one after another. The large value stock Delta (2308) rose 1% in early trading because it won a large energy storage order from Taipower. Taiwan stocks showed individual stock performance in early trading, and the index fluctuated around the flat market.

The United States will announce the latest CPI data. As the data will affect the rate hike path of the Federal Reserve, the market atmosphere has turned to wait and see. Rising yields suppressed the trend of technology stocks, and the Nasdaq and Fairfield Index were relatively weak.

In addition, TSMC’s ADR rose 0.25%, which seemed to get rid of the negative revenue situation, which inspired the Taiwan Index futures to rise 0.08% in night trading.

China National Vote Consulting pointed out that the long and short positions of the main US stock indexes have not yet been clarified, but considering that the CPI data will be released soon, the wait-and-see atmosphere of Taiwan stocks may become stronger, which may depress the performance of Taiwan stocks. It is recommended to avoid excessive price chasing after noon and pay attention to TSMC Whether it is heating up, as a reference for short-term market potential.

The Taiwan stock market is relatively stalemate, but many parties are still relatively strong. The index has recovered the 15,900-point mark and is approaching the previous wave high. In addition, the volume can rise and return to the level of more than 200 billion yuan. , and is expected to move towards the Wanliu level.

In addition, the counter-buying index hit a new high in the band, and the increase was larger than that of the weighted index. Trading in small and medium-sized stocks was relatively active, driving the market to recover.

In terms of operation suggestions, considering the long-term arrangement of short-term and medium-term moving averages of Taiwan stocks, and the recent short-term average has gradually increased. Under the short-term and long-term pattern, the index pulls back without breaking the short-term average. Stocks with thematic themes and the group’s upward trend are consistent. In the medium and long term, it is recommended to pull back without breaking the monthly line. The base period is relatively low, and the operating outlook for this year is optimistic.

