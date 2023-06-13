The Party’s leadership gathers the majestic power to build Chinese-style modernization_Guangming.com

Chinese-style modernization is a grand cause related to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. It is the cause of hundreds of millions of people themselves, and the people’s spirit of ownership and creative power must be brought into play. Our party keeps in mind its original mission of seeking happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation. It not only achieves its own unity and unity, but also unites the people of all ethnic groups in the country and the sons and daughters of the Chinese people at home and abroad through the leadership of the party. A powerful force to jointly promote Chinese-style modernization.

Since the launch of the theme education, the whole party has been vigorously investigating and researching. The Commission for Disciplinary Inspection and Supervision of Shizong County, Qujing City, Yunnan Province kept a close eye on prominent problems in the field of rural revitalization, and deployed its supervisory forces to organize discipline inspection and supervision cadres to go to the fields to chat with the masses, listen to their voices, and use practical actions to do practical things and solve problems for the masses. The picture shows that on April 21, 2023, the disciplinary inspection and supervision cadres of Shizong County communicated with the masses in Qiazu Village, Yangyue Street to learn about the relevant situation.People Pictures Wang Yong/Photography

The party gathers its strength

The unity of the party is the key to the continuous development and growth of the party’s cause, and it is also an important guarantee for leading the people to promote Chinese-style modernization. In China, a large country with a large population and complex national conditions, in order to unite all forces to build modernization, we must first have a united and unified party. Comrade Mao Zedong pointed out that “the decisive point is our internal unity”, “only through the unity of the Communist Party can we achieve the unity of the whole class and the whole nation, and only through the unity of the whole class and the whole nation can we defeat the enemy”. General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized: “The unity and unity of the party is the future and destiny of the party and the people, and it is the fundamental interests of the people of all ethnic groups in the country.” “Everything”, have the courage to carry out self-revolution, continuously strengthen the self-construction of the party, and make unity and unity a distinctive feature and outstanding advantage of the party. The Party strengthens political construction, emphasizing the maintenance of the authority of the Party Central Committee and centralized and unified leadership, and implements the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee to the letter. “Calcium” continuously consolidates the ideological foundation of the party’s unity and unity; strengthens organizational construction, improves the organizational system that runs through and implements powerfully, and provides a strong organizational guarantee for the party’s unity; strengthens the construction of work style, promotes the glorious tradition of unity and struggle, and opposes individual Decentralism, decentralism, liberalism, egoism, good-personism, love the unity of the party like protecting the eyes; strengthen discipline construction, put discipline and rules at the forefront, and resolutely fight against behaviors that damage the unity and unity of the party; strengthen system construction , Conscientiously implement democratic centralism, tighten the cage of the system carefully and tightly, and use the system that manages the fundamentals and manages the long-term to maintain the unity and unity of the party.

The party inspires the power of the people of the whole country

Dr. Sun Yat-sen once analyzed that an important reason for the poverty and backwardness of the old China was the lack of organization and mobilization of the people. “Although 400 million people are united into one China, it is really a piece of loose sand.” He hoped to “awaken the people and unite the nations of the world who treat us equally” and “struggle together” to build a free, equal, prosperous and strong modern China, but he failed in the end. Comrade Mao Zedong pointed out in this regard: “Sun Yat-sen advocated ‘awakening the people’ or ‘supporting farmers and workers’. Who will ‘awaken’ and ‘support’? Sun Yat-sen meant the petty bourgeoisie and the national bourgeoisie. It’s impossible.” So, who can do it? Only the Chinese Communist Party. The Communist Party of China adheres to the fundamental purpose of serving the people wholeheartedly, and has no special interests of its own other than the interests of the country, the nation, and the people. Therefore, it has won the heartfelt support and firm support of the people. With its strong political leadership, ideological guidance, mass organization and social appeal, the party has united and mobilized the people, stimulated the creative power of hundreds of millions of people, and led the people to achieve great success in just a few decades. After going through the industrialization process that developed countries have gone through for hundreds of years, we have explored the Chinese-style modernization, a broad road to building a strong country and rejuvenating the nation. The Party deeply understands that the people are the main body of Chinese-style modernization and the decisive force for comprehensively building a powerful socialist modernized country. Therefore, it must adhere to the people-centered approach, firmly establish the views of the masses, implement the mass line, and always maintain the flesh-and-blood ties with the masses of the people. , relying closely on the people, fully respecting the people’s creative spirit, fully motivating the ownership of all the people, pooling the wisdom and strength of all the people, and advancing the process of Chinese-style modernization.

In the past five years, the shipping efficiency of the Three Gorges Ship Lock has been rising steadily. The annual cargo volume has exceeded 100 million tons for five consecutive years, and the accumulated cargo volume has exceeded 730 million tons. It has become an important logistics channel for the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt. The picture shows that on April 24, 2023, the ship passed the Three Gorges double-line five-level ship lock in an orderly manner.Published by Xinhua News Agency/photo by Zheng Jiayu

The party unites the strength of the sons and daughters of China at home and abroad

The great unity of Chinese people at home and abroad is a powerful force to realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and the united front is an important magic weapon to unite all Chinese people at home and abroad to realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. In the historical process of exploring and advancing Chinese-style modernization and realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, the party has formed and used the important magic weapon of the united front to continuously consolidate and develop the most extensive United front, unite all forces that can be united, mobilize all positive factors that can be mobilized, unite the Chinese people and the sons and daughters of the Chinese people at home and abroad, and maximize the strength of common struggle. In the cave dwellings in Yan’an, Tan Kah Kee, who organized a delegation of overseas Chinese in Southeast Asia to return to China to learn about the real situation of the War of Resistance, decided that “China’s hope lies in Yan’an” through the sharp contrast between his trip to Chongqing and his trip to Yan’an. At the Beijing Winter Olympics, the sons and daughters of the Chinese people at home and abroad went to the ice and snow appointment with the motherland, dedicated and participated enthusiastically, cheered for the athletes of the Winter Olympics, and cheered for the great motherland. These vivid examples fully demonstrate the powerful appeal of our party to the Chinese people at home and abroad. General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized: “The support of the people and the balance of power are the key to determining the success or failure of the cause of the party and the people. It is the greatest politics.” The advantages of the system, give full play to the important role of the United Front as a magic weapon, gather the wisdom and strength of all aspects, promote the unity and struggle of Chinese people at home and abroad, and form a powerful joint force of Chinese people at home and abroad who want to think in the same way and act in the same way. Building a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation will gather great power.

(Planning: He Wenwen)

[

责编：杨煜 ]