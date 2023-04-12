The announcement of the Google Bard AI, Big G’s answer to Microsoft’s ChatGPT and OpenAI, dates back to early February. In the last two months and a little more, many criticisms have been directed at the Mountain View giant on the functioning of its AI: now, however, Google wants to usher in a new phase of Bardcharacterized by maximum transparency.

In fact, the company has launched the Experiment Updates page, which collects and lists all Bard updates published by Google, so that users who use it every day, together with enthusiasts and researchers specializing in AI, always know what the Big G Chatbot is capable of doing, what has changed between one version and the other and how it has been improved over time.

Every update comes summarized in a “what” and a “why”, which explain respectively what has changed with an update and, above all, why Google has made the update or change listed. At the time of writing this news, for example, the page contains the recap of just one update, which explains to us that the same Experiment Updates page has been launched for “post the latest features, improvements and bugfixes of Bard” and why “this way people will have a place to quickly see the latest Bard updates”.

In addition, Big G announced, again via the Experiment Updates page, that Bard will receive an overhaul of logical skills and mathematics, which will improve your ability to give correct answers to questions of this type. Furthermore, in recent days, the Bard linguistic model has been updated, but the update did not end up on the page just created by Big G.

Google’s choice is excellent for those who want to keep up to date about Bard and AI advancements in general, but also aims to “defuse” the widespread fears related to Google’s Chatbot and Artificial Intelligence among the most skeptical users.