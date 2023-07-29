Home » In Puerto Caldas they are opening
News

In Puerto Caldas they are opening

by admin
In Puerto Caldas they are opening

Two beautiful initiatives by private companies and an official institution filled the Pereiran corregimiento with color and joy this week. The first, a bus stop that the company Papeles Nacionales delivered to a community that they call: “thriving, talented citizens passionate about being great people”, a construction that had become a dream in favor of dignifying the environment and comply with the social responsibility for the sustainable growth of the company’s residents. The priority for Papeles Nacionales is to have happy workers and neighbors with a prosperous future, to make Puerto Caldas the best place to live.

They don’t turn off the fun

As for the playground, the Pereira Official Fire Department is responsible. They spent two and a half years in the container collection campaign with the firm purpose of improving the environment and also positively impacting infants in the most vulnerable sectors.

Firefighters will take the new attraction to different neighborhoods.

Given

The park will stay for a month in Los Almendros.

Cipher

80,000 plastic food packages were necessary for the manufacture of this entertainment.

See also  Edict Ana Lucía Mena Moreno

You may also like

Sofia killed at 20 at home by her...

The Qatari Federation nominates its president for the...

The Impasse: Judge Issues ‘Dynamite Charge’ in Verdejo...

Decoration of the Great Cross of Bastidas

EHang Shares Innovative Experience in Unmanned Aircraft Airworthiness...

Climate social camp, appointment in Val di Susa...

An advertising agency that planted a malicious program...

Reduced violence against women

Two US soldiers vandalized the Basilica Palladiana –...

The week’s performance rises in the White Stock...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy