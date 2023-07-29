In Puerto Caldas they are opening

Two beautiful initiatives by private companies and an official institution filled the Pereiran corregimiento with color and joy this week. The first, a bus stop that the company Papeles Nacionales delivered to a community that they call: “thriving, talented citizens passionate about being great people”, a construction that had become a dream in favor of dignifying the environment and comply with the social responsibility for the sustainable growth of the company’s residents. The priority for Papeles Nacionales is to have happy workers and neighbors with a prosperous future, to make Puerto Caldas the best place to live.

They don’t turn off the fun

As for the playground, the Pereira Official Fire Department is responsible. They spent two and a half years in the container collection campaign with the firm purpose of improving the environment and also positively impacting infants in the most vulnerable sectors.

Firefighters will take the new attraction to different neighborhoods.

Given

The park will stay for a month in Los Almendros.

Cipher

80,000 plastic food packages were necessary for the manufacture of this entertainment.

