Trentino, killed with an ax by her neighbor. Legal: “In the past denied code red”

The murder in the hamlet of Rovereto. The woman, a retired nurse, was 63 years old. The 48-year-old, a construction worker of Albanian origins, left on foot and turned himself in to the carabinieri: after the confession, he is in prison in Spini di Gardolo di Trento. He told investigators that he did not remember exactly what happened. In the past, there had been heated discussions between the two over condominium issues. “The situation had been reported, but nothing was done”, denounce the victim’s lawyers

A 48-year-old man killed his neighbor with an ax blow to the head. It happened in Trentino, in Noriglio, a hamlet of Rovereto. The woman, a retired nurse, was 63 years old. After the murder, the man – construction worker of Albanian origins – left on foot and then turned himself in to the carabinieri: after confessing, he was taken to the Spini di Gardolo prison in Trento. In the past, there had been heated discussions between the two neighbors over condominium issues. “The situation had been reported, but nothing was done”, accused Flavio Dalbosco and Rosa M. Rizzi, the victim’s lawyers, underlining how in the past the red code had been “denied” and speaking of “a very evident context of condominium stalking”.

The victim’s name was Mara Fait. The murder took place on Friday evening, around 20.30, in via Fontani. The woman was killed on the square in front of the entrance door of the house. It is not yet clear what happened. The 48-year-old had the ax with him when he met Mara Fait at the house: he was returning home from work and saw the 63-year-old on the arm of her elderly mother, the only eyewitness of the crime. There would have been yet another discussion and the man, who said he was exasperated, hit the neighbor on her head. He then left the tool in a bush, where it was found, and headed to the barracks. The 48-year-old told the investigators that he did not remember exactly what happened, only that he “didn’t understand anything anymore”. The victim’s mother was heard, but her statements did not help settle the case. The victim’s 30-year-old son was also in the house at the time, but he came down after the events. None of the neighbors witnessed the scene. The murder weapon, a hatchet that the man used to chop wood, was confiscated. An autopsy will be carried out on the woman’s body in the next few hours, also to understand if she died following a single blow to the head.

From what emerged from the investigations conducted by the carabinieri, coordinated by the prosecutor Viviana Del Tedesco, the man – a worker of Albanian origin who has lived in Trentino for years and is perfectly integrated – lives in one of the five apartments of the building in via Fontani in front of which the the murder. The other four are owned by the victim. From the first investigations by the investigators it emerged that the relationship between the man and Mara Fait had been difficult and conflicting for years, with frequent quarrels and disagreements which over time also resulted in mutual legal actions.

The victim’s lawyers: “Years of threats and assaults and no investigation”

On March 15, the victim had denounced that “she retraced the events of years of harassment, threats and attacks in the condominium area suffered by that very neighbor who then murdered her”, her lawyers say in a statement. And Fait also asked for the application of the red code: the request – the lawyers say – had been archived only after seven days, arguing that “the overall reliability of the Fait is compromised as the story is brought back to a wider theater of contrast neighborhood condominium”. Therefore “no investigation, no hearing of the indicated witnesses and of the complainant, no application of the precautionary measures for the protection of the complainant victim” would have started. However, the complaint, they continue, was accompanied “by 19 documents including certificates from the emergency room and 11 witnesses of the facts” and “Shehi Ziba Ilir had already been convicted of similar facts”.

Automatic electronic bracelet application; a minimum distance of 500 meters in case of prohibition to approach the victim; 30 days, both for requests for precautionary measures by prosecutors and for their application by magistrates. And again: a pool of magistrates dedicated to the matter and faster processes. These are just some of the measures of the bill approved on the evening of June 7 by the Council of Ministers, to tighten the rules against violence against women

They will be “extremely severe interventions”, anticipated the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio during the day, answering the question time, and explaining that the government considers the problem of violence against women “a priority”. Then, after the CDM, he stated: “For however high and rapidly imposed, the penalties never constitute an absolute deterrence, especially in this type of crime. Only with a cultural operation can we begin to reduce if not eliminate heinous crimes: it must start in schools and continue everywhere, even in prisons”

ELECTRONIC BRACELET – The provision – which three ministries worked on – confirms the intensification of the use of the electronic bracelet for those under house arrest. Currently, the application of the measure is at the discretion of the judge, subject to the consent of the suspect. With the new legislation for crimes related to gender-based violence, the application would become automatic, always with consent, unless the judge deems it necessary.

