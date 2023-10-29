Wave of Feminicides Plagues Cuba with Four New Cases; Total Rises to 71

Independent feminist organizations in Cuba have reported the confirmation of four new cases of feminicide, bringing the total number of sexist crimes registered this year to 71. The Alas Tensas Cuban Gender Observatory (OGAT) and the YoSíTeCreo platform in Cuba (YSTCC) released a statement listing the four cases in chronological order, highlighting the significant impact some of these cases have had on the population due to their extreme cruelty.

The first of these tragic events occurred on October 11 in the Tercer Frente municipality, Santiago de Cuba. Mailín Cabrera, a recent Pedagogy graduate at the age of 19, was confirmed to have been killed by her ex-partner. YSTCC expressed their condolences on Facebook and also raised concerns about Mailín’s mother, requesting help to investigate whether she was also attacked or still alive.

The second case involved the death of two-year-old Kamila Melit Alonso Ocampo in Luyanó, Havana, who was classified as a victim of family feminicide. Kamila died at the hands of her stepfather and had been subjected to frequent abuse by him and her own mother.

The third murder involved Yunileidys Bravo Alonso, 39 years old, who tragically lost her life due to wounds inflicted by her ex-partner on October 20 in San Agustín, Havana. YoSíTeCreo extended their condolences to Yunileidys’ adult daughter and her two youngest children, one of whom witnessed the violence against their mother.

The most recent confirmed femicide is that of 83-year-old Ofelia Guillén, which occurred on October 23 in the Harlem neighborhood of Holguín. This case was classified as a “sexual femicide” as Ofelia was also raped. The organizations urged the victim’s family to seek psychological support and offered their condolences.

In addition to the 71 confirmed femicides, feminist organizations have recorded six attempted feminicides and two gender-based murders. They are also demanding access to the police investigation of five other fatal cases to determine whether they should be classified as femicides.

As the number of confirmed femicides reached 67, the Alas Tensas platform called upon ruler Díaz-Canel to take immediate action to address this alarming wave of crimes. The observatory demanded action from the leader via Twitter, stating, “They are killing us. Act now!”

