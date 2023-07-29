Pensions, increases and cuts: crazy August for pensioners. Here are the details

Pensions increases and cuts, the pensioners’ allowances of August 2023

News for i retirees in August: pension checks will undergo variations due to some equalization operations resulting from the sending of model 730 for the year 2023.

The amount of the pension checks will therefore be higher if there is an IRPEF refundo lower if a taxpayer’s withholding tax is envisaged.

The arrears of less than 500 euros gross will be included in the pensions for the month of August, while for the higher sums it will only proceed starting from the next month of October.

INPS has announced that the beneficiaries affected by this type of variation have already been notified with an official communication.

Pensions August 2023, Poste Italiane payment calendar

This month’s pensions will be paid in cash to the post office from 1 August to 4 August. An alphabetical roster recommended for collection may be posted outside the counters, which follows this order:

surnames from A to C: Tuesday 1 August 2023;

surnames from D to K: Wednesday 2 August 2023;

surnames from L to P: Thursday 3 August 2023;

surnames from Q to Z: Friday 4 August 2023;

Payment of August 2023 pensions in the bank

Pensioners who have chosen to receive the treatment by bank credit to a current account, savings book, BancoPosta account, Postepay Evolution, Postamat card or libretto card will see it disbursed on Tuesday 1 August.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

