In response to the cold wave and cooling, Hebei adopts multi-pronged measures to protect people’s livelihood – China News Service Video

Hebei Adopts Multi-Pronged Measures to Protect People’s Livelihood Amid Cold Wave and Cooling

December 16, 2023 – Hebei Province, China is facing a severe cold wave and snowfall, leading to a significant drop in temperatures across the region. With the ongoing precipitation and heavy snowfall, many areas are experiencing extreme cooling, with some areas approaching or even falling below historical extreme temperatures for this time of year.

The extreme weather conditions have had a substantial impact on the daily lives and production activities of the local residents. Issues such as power supply, heating, transportation, vegetable supply, and facility agriculture have been disrupted due to the cold wave and snowfall.

In response to these challenges, Hebei Province has implemented multi-pronged measures to safeguard the livelihoods of its residents. The government has taken proactive steps to ensure adequate heating and power supply to residents, as well as to maintain access to essential services and resources despite the severe weather conditions.

Reporters Xing Lu, Ai Guangde, and Chen Shiyu have been on the ground in Shijiazhuang, Hebei, covering the impact of the cold wave and the response from local authorities.

The province’s efforts to mitigate the effects of the cold wave and snowfall reflect a commitment to prioritizing the well-being of its residents and ensuring that they are supported during challenging times.

The China News Network will continue to monitor the situation in Hebei and provide updates as the province navigates through the cold wave and its aftermath.

Editor’s note: He Sanli

