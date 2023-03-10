After overcoming multiple difficulties associated with the pandemic, the rains and some social protests, to the joy of the inhabitants of Tibaná, Garagoa and the upper region of the Tenza Valley, resources of $36,614 million pesos, royalties from the Department, destined to pave 11.8 km in 7 sections of that long-awaited road.

Governor Ramiro Barragán indicated that the execution of this project will improve the safety and comfort conditions of the people who move daily through the Centro, Márquez, Neira and Oriente provinces, for example.

The president also said that the work on the road will begin soon and that the injuries generated will be worth it in the end.

Other good news announced there were:

Tender for the new Sisa Bridge

Based on a departmental investment of $1,100 million pesos, the tender for the new Sisa Bridge was assigned, which connects Tibaná with Chinavita towards Garagoa, to replace the structure that collapsed due to the effects of the recent winter wave and due to the end of its useful life. .

Delivery of the sports roof of the IE Gustavo Romero Hernández

According to the Governor, in this way the educational community of Tibaná will be sheltered from the sun and water, but it will also improve their quality of life because physical exercise and recreation will be more frequent. The total value of the work, supervised by the Boyacá Infrastructure Secretariat, is $753 million pesos.

The delivery of the roof is very important, taking into account that this year the Institution celebrates 60 years of history, as Gustavo García Parra, Municipal Mayor, recalled.

Source: Government of Boyacá

