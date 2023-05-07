in Scandicci it ends 4 to 3 [notiziediprato.it]

07.05.2023 h 17:27 comments

Football, last of the championship with a defeat for Prato: in Scandicci it ends 4 to 3

Nothing to do for the blue-and-whites despite the two own goals from the hosts who manage to score and access the play outs. The Prato goal scored by Kouassi. Championship closed with 49 points but it could have been 55 if there hadn’t been a defeat at the table with Real Forte Querceta and the penalty for a problem with a former collaborator’s contract

The 2022/2023 Serie D championship ends with a defeat for Prato. At the Turri di Scandicci the match ended 4 to 3 for the hosts who won the three points needed to open the doors to the play outs. Prato, mathematically safe from last week, only scored once today, through Kouassi; the other two goals were a ‘gift’ from Scandicci who scored two own goals first with Francalanci and then with Ficini.

Race without any jolt with Scandicci who sought – and found – victory by positioning themselves in the standings above Bagnolese who today, after an away defeat against Fanfulla, were condemned to relegation together with the Salsomaggiore team.

The Biancazzurri close the season with 49 points, in thirteenth place. A loot that could have been more substantial: let’s remember the victory, in the first round, with Real Forte Querceta which was then transformed into a forfeit defeat due to a mess in the substitutions, and the three penalty points for a contractual problem with a collaborator.

A ranking that does not satisfy anyone, indeed. Performance below expectations waiting to know the structure of the next championship.

The scoreboard:

Prato (3-4-2-1): Falsettini; Aprili (83′ Bartolini)), Angeli (73′ Sciannamè) Bassano (73′ Nocentini); Cela (60′. Kouassi), Del Rosso, Trovade (87′ Diallo), Nicoli; Ciccone, Furniture; Renzi. Coach: Brando.

Scandicci (4-4-2): Timperance; Ficini, Santeramo (83′ Frascadore), Francalanci, Paparusso; Tacconi, Di Blasio (78′ Sinisgallo), Gianassi, Saccardi (54′ Cecconi); Brega (67′ Vitali Borgarello), Gozzerini. Coach: Jackdaw.

Referee: Striamo from the Salerno section. Race assistants: Rossetto and Fontana from the Schio section.

