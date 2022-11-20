Water bombs, waterspouts, violent hailstorms in the south. And fear in the Marches for the rain that raised the levels of the Mise river, the cause of the flood that cost the lives of 12 people in September.

And from tomorrow evening and for the following 24 hours Italy will be lashed by the passage of a very rapid but strong and intense storm coming from the West. Maximum attention for some regions. In particular Liguria, in the eastern sector, where “the most dangerous situation is expected due to the fact that it is immediately affected by the pre-frontal area of ​​the perturbation”. These are the predictions of Antonio Sanò, director and founder of the site www.iLMeteo.it. Affected by this passage, says Sanò, “also Sardinia and gradually, as the hours pass, Tuscany (where, however, already from the afternoon of Tuesday 22 November the weather should improve), and above all Lazio, in the area of ​​the Gulf of Gaeta, and Campania, especially in Cilento. The perturbation will also affect Abruzzo, Basilicata and Molise”. In the North, on the other hand, “maximum attention in the Belluno area, in the area where the Vaia storm destroyed an entire territory in 2018. Strong sirocco winds are expected. As also in the northeastern regions. And high water in Venice. On the peaks of the eastern Alps, instead , purely winter weather due to the collision of cold air from the British Isles and Scandinavia with the warmer sirocco air”. Situation that locally causes the so-called “cold drop with even 80cm of snow at low altitudes, 900 meters, and even, as some models indicate, snow also in the valley, resulting in more winter than autumn weather”.

After this step, “Wednesday – says Sanò – it will all be over. The sun will shine again a little over the whole peninsula.

Whirlwind in Salento

Bad weather and waterspout off the coast of Salento. The phenomenon occurred in the waters of Santa Maria di Leuca, in the province of Lecce. The cone moved towards Marina di Felloniche near the towns of Patù and Castrignano del Capo. The men of the Gallipoli harbor master’s office intervened with a series of means in order to verify damage to port structures and to the boats which in the last few hours have ferried more than 100 migrants to the Salento coast and are moored on the quay under seizure by of the judicial authority. The bad weather is reaching the coast of Gallipoli and that of Porto Cesareo, where whirlwinds and violent storms are expected caused by the clash of hot southern and cold northern currents.

Child injured in the head in the province of Lecce

A whirlwind struck in the afternoon between the marina of Sant’Isidoro and the outskirts of Nardò, in Salento. In one house, the passage of the whirlwind shattered the window of the room where a family was having lunch: a 4-year-old girl was seriously injured in the head. She was taken to the emergency room of the Gallipoli hospital to be treated, she was then transferred to the Vito Fazzi in Lecce for a neurosurgery consultation. The vortex caused the fall of a large pine tree on the roadway near Villaggio Resta. Two light poles and advertising signs were also torn up.

Anxiety in the Marches for the Misa river

Hours of attention due to the wave of bad weather in the Marche region, in particular in the Senigallia area, already injured by the floods of 15 September which caused 12 confirmed victims and one person still missing, as well as extensive damage. After several hours of rain, the level of the Misa river rose in Pianello di Ostra, triggering what the regional councilor for civil protection Stefano Aguzzi defined as “a level of attention”, underlining however that this time, unlike September, is not “a water bomb”. The Municipalities have been alerted, many of which have opened the Cocs: Serra dè Conti, Trecastelli, Senigallia. The river has not overflowed anywhere, but the water level has risen in Ostra and, above all, in Senigallia, where it reached over 3 meters at the Bettolelle bridge. The water is now flowing, reports the mayor Massimo Olivetti, who from the Facebook page of the Municipality has ordered the citizens to go up to the upper floors and to observe “prudent” behavior. Around the streets of the city, civil protection, local police and law enforcement agencies are alerting citizens. The rain has decreased, particularly in Senigallia, and the end of the perturbation, initially forecast for the night and now at 6 tomorrow morning, is expected.

Flooding in Calabria

A strong wave of bad weather has been raging in Calabria since yesterday. Firefighters teams from the Catanzaro command, and from the Lamezia Terme detachment, as well as from the Taverna Volunteer detachment are operating in the Municipality of Lamezia Terme, following a whirlwind that affected the district. Over 30 interventions for checks, floods, small landslides, uprooted trees. Numerous reports also received from other municipalities in the province due to adverse weather conditions. Currently there are no injuries to people. To deal with the numerous requests for help sent to the Lametino area, additional teams from the Soverato detachment and the voluntary detachments of Martirano and Girifalco.

Violent hailstorm in the Aeolian Islands

A violent hailstorm, which lasted about fifteen minutes and with grains the size of ping-pong balls, hit the Aeolian Islands this morning causing serious damage to crops. The hailstorm was followed by torrential rain which, in many areas, transformed the roads into flooded torrents, making traffic difficult also due to stones and debris that were deposited on the roadway. Flooding, especially in Lipari, in homes and businesses located at street level, above all via Tenente Mariano Amendola and via Roma.

In Stromboli, for the umpteenth time, a river of mud came down from the mountain “bare” of vegetation, even if to a lesser extent than in the past. Difficulties also in maritime connections: at the moment Alicudi, Filicudi and the village of Ginostra are isolated.

A tree falls in Fabriano, the paper mill stops

Some electricity pylon wires were severed due to the fall of a tree in Rocchetta Bassa di Fabriano due to bad weather, especially the pouring rain, which raged in the area yesterday, causing an interruption in the energy supply electric. This resulted in a production stoppage in the nearby Fedrigoni Group plant, formerly Cartiere Miliani, due to damage to the paper mills’ private electricity line. The redundancy fund is opening for the site but it is probable, according to the unions, that everything can be resolved within a few days: one hypothesis is that the Cig for a part of the employees with reason for ‘events’, will continue at least until Tuesday 22 November included. Tomorrow a meeting will be held between the representatives of the trade unions and the heads of the production site to discuss the situation.