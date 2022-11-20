A new listening space in the city for the diagnosis and treatment of the person, in all phases of his life. An area of ​​intervention that reverberates on the personal and, consequently, also the public well-being of the local reality. Thus, the new Curamentis clinical center is proposed as a resource for the city, which, after the start of the activity at the beginning of October, was inaugurated on Saturday with the cutting of the ribbon by the mayor Enzo Lattuca, present family, friends and loyal customers over time by the professional owners, in a pleasant atmosphere of hope and trust.

The mayor welcomed the opening of the new clinical center which contributes to the treatment of health and psychological well-being, capable of generating positive effects on our community and the quality of urban life. It is a polyclinic that integrates the disciplines of Psychology, Psychotherapy, Neuropsychology and is located in viale Marconi, 438, in the area of ​​the former Mc Donald’s, in airy rooms served by the car park.

An all-female professional reality born in 2016 from the will and courage of Cesena-born Arianna Andreani, psychologist-psychotherapist and specialist in Neuropsychology and Giulia Amaducci, psychologist and psychotherapist in training, who in her growth path has evolved to a new point of starting with the entry of the speech therapist Caterina Rusticali, who further enhances the range of competence and professional spheres by favoring an even more interdisciplinary approach to people’s needs.

“The Curamentis project – explain the owners – aims to be a point of reference for the city in terms of health and psychological well-being, and beyond, through the work of specialized professionals at the service of people. Already over the years we have become a point of reference for neurodevelopmental disorders and in particular for specific learning disorders (LDS) of schoolchildren and students, a sector of intervention in which the presence and taking charge of a A team capable of accommodating the needs and requests of families, but Curamentis also extends its operations to other multiple services and interventions. They range from psychotherapy for children and adolescents and adults to neuropsychology for the evaluation and treatment of dementias and the evaluation and treatment of voice and buccofacial disorders”.

“Our entrepreneurial activity – add the professionals – has grown with constant investment in professional updating. The Covid emergency has been very complex for us to deal with too, but at the same time what the pandemic has brought about has increased the need for psychological support of various kinds. It ranges from the classic psychotherapy for the increase of anxiety and depression disorders to the accompaniment of students with academic difficulties that can derive from a state of discomfort and precariousness caused and perhaps aggravated by the isolation of the Covid with distance learning . Our specialist intervention, based on professional skills that complement each other, always starts from an empathic approach to taking charge and taking care of the person”.