In short: Apple abolishes classic mail plugins +++ watchOS 10 allows credit cards to be added directly via Apple Watch | news

There are many different reasons why installing a plugin for Apple’s official mail app can make sense. Be it the connection of external suites for direct exchange with the database, be it functional extensions to protect against tracking or spam. The coming version of macOS, on the other hand, will be the end of it, because macOS 14 Sonoma will simply no longer load such plugins. However, this is anything but surprising, because the corresponding announcement was made years ago.

Already at the time of Big Sur (2020), Apple had informed that classic mail extensions would soon no longer be used. The alternative is to access Apple’s dedicated interface and click “Mail App Extensions“. These offer more security and compatibility, but at the expense of the possible functions. Prominent offers that the step directly affects include DevonThink or MailMaven.

watchOS 10: Create credit cards for Apple Pay directly

For users of Apple Pay or those who want to become one, creating a credit card is quite easy to do. You either enter the data in the Apple wallet or use the camera to directly scan all relevant information on the card. In order to be able to use the payment method on the Apple Watch, the iPhone wallet was previously required. However, watchOS 10 gives the watch even more independence from the iPhone.

If you open the wallet app on the watch, you will see the new “Add new card” button under watchOS 10. The credit card number, expiry date and security code are then entered directly via the smartwatch’s on-screen keyboard. If additional confirmation by SMS code is required, this can also be done without the help of the iPhone if desired. Apple is thus consistently pursuing its policy of moving the Apple Watch ever further in the direction of a wrist computer that performs many tasks independently.