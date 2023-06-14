100% Sprint, 100% Enthusiasm – Written on the occasion of the 100-day countdown to the Hangzhou Asian Games-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

100% sprint, 100% enthusiasm——Written on the occasion of the 100-day countdown to the Hangzhou Asian Games

On June 15th, there are still one hundred days before the opening of the Hangzhou Asian Games.

In 2015, in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, Prince Ahmed, chairman of the Olympic Council of Asia, announced that Hangzhou had won the right to host the 19th Asian Games. Members of the Hangzhou Shenya delegation recalled that they waved the national flag and the flag of the Olympic Council of Asia at the scene, and they were so excited that their hands were sore. At that moment, the tide of applause was congratulations, and it was the sound of the starting gun.

1990, Beijing; 2010, Guangzhou; 2023, Hangzhou; the Chinese baton of the Asian Games is passed on from generation to generation. Zhejiang has been waiting and preparing for this glorious moment—to present to the world a sports event with “Chinese characteristics, Asian style, and splendor”.

8 years, long and fast. In the past eight years, China has forged ahead on its great rejuvenation journey, and the great eastern country has become more inclusive, open and vibrant.

During the preparatory period, General Secretary Xi Jinping cared for and attached great importance to the preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games, and made important instructions many times. “I believe that Hangzhou is capable of hosting a successful Asian Games,” he said.

On June 15, 2023, the postponed restart of the Hangzhou Asian Games finally entered the “100%” sprint stage. Accompanied by the “100%” sprint is our “100%” enthusiasm.

Looking forward to the golden autumn, we will meet in Zhejiang.

On June 14, the licensed retail store of the Asian Games in Hangzhou Hubin Pedestrian Street launched a flash mob activity of “Welcome to Asia and deliver good luck-I wish you all the best in Hangzhou”. The mascot of the Asian Games turned into the store manager of the Asian Games, interacted enthusiastically with Hangzhou citizens and Chinese and foreign tourists, and joined hands to welcome the 100-day countdown to the Asian Games.Photo by our reporter Dong Xuming

Comprehensive guarantees look forward to a perfect opening

At 10 o’clock in the evening, the air runway of Huanglong Sports Center gradually quieted down. The newly built office area is still brightly lit, and the teams of the central venues are still busy.

They have long been used to being with the stadium at night. On the desk of the technical operation department of the water polo competition, there are stacks of thick materials. The National Women’s Water Polo Competition was held here not long ago, and the summary report carefully listed dozens of tiny flaws in the venue’s facilities and equipment, streamline design, staffing, and even curtain installation.

“Now is the time to pounce and do it,” said Zhao Shilong, technical director of the water polo competition.

In the 56 competition venues and 31 training venues of the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Asian Paralympic Games, more than 10,000 Asian Games preparators are striving for excellence and going all out as the curtain draws closer. There is only one goal: to perfect The posture welcomes the opening of the Asian Games.

Venues are the basis for the success of the Hangzhou Asian Games. After nearly five years of hard work day and night, in April 2022, all venues will be fully completed and comprehensive acceptance of event functions will be completed.

On the banks of the Qiantang River, the stadium of Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center looks like a giant lotus flower in full bloom; on the banks of the Grand Canal, China Hangzhou E-sports Center looks like a star warship about to set sail; A mellow pearl hidden in the landscape…

The “full element, full process, full load” test drills in accordance with the Asian Games standard are being carried out in various venues, and 42 “Charm of Hangzhou” series events such as kayaking, equestrian, and e-sports have been held. The competition organization and other functions of the venue and its operation team have been continuously optimized one after another, and an all-round inspection of the operation of venue facilities and equipment, the overall competition process, the linkage of various business ports of the operation team, and the surrounding environment of the venue has been completed.

In addition to hosting the competition, Zhejiang is making high-quality preparations to complete the competition tasks to ensure the training and preparation of athletes. In the Jinhua Sports Center Gymnasium, the National Women’s Sepak Takraw Training Team will train here 6 days a week. Mao Renjie, the person in charge of the venue, said that the experience and suggestions of athletes who have participated in large-scale international competitions are very helpful to the venue, allowing them to check for omissions and fill vacancies in many ways.

In the Zhejiang Sports Vocational and Technical College, the base camp of Zhejiang competitive sports, the preparation training of athletes is in full swing.

“Continue swimming after the break, don’t lie on the edge of the pool all the time.” In the swimming pool of the college’s swimming department, the coach’s yelling and whistle kept coming. On the white panel on the side, there are daily training plans and technical and tactical analysis written on it.

“The college is equipped with a special security doctor, as well as a physical trainer and a rehabilitation teacher. During this period, the coaching team will also conduct technical analysis on each athlete and continue to improve during training.” Swimmer Wang Shun said, more and more Good logistics support is the strong backing of athletes.

During the meeting of the head of the Hangzhou Asian Games delegation, Vinod Dewari, director of the National Olympic Committee of the Olympic Council of Asia and the International Relations and Marketing Department, came to Zhejiang. Before leaving, he sincerely praised Zhejiang for its stable operation of venues and its home-like service. He said: “The preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games are very full. I look forward to coming back in September and spending this sports event with everyone.”