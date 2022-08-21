Listen to the audio version of the article

Sunday to be framed for the Italian sports movement. In Munich, where the European Athletics Championships are held, the blue Yeman Crippa won the 10 thousand meter race, running in 27’46 ”13. Silver to the Norwegian Mezngi, bronze to the French Schrub. Fifth, the other Italian Pietro Riva. But it is from Rome that the most important news for the blue colors arrives: the European swimming championships in Rome end with two golds (10 km long distance men and 6 km relay race) and two silvers (10 km women and 3 m synchro dives ) finals that bring the Italian medal table of the competition to a total of 67. Historical record.

An Italy first for detachment in the medal table given the difference in podiums from Great Britain, second to 27, and able to outclass its own medals won in the previous European contest held in Budapest in 2021, where the metals were 44. A year later they are 23 more, but taking into account that Russia was missing, which a year ago in Hungary took home 42 medals. Net of the absence of the Russians, however, the blue one was a closed domain with 24 total golds of which over half (13) arrived in the pool, where the absolute king was Thomas Ceccon with six personal medals (4 golds and 2 silvers), followed by the diver Chiara Pellacani with five medals (2 golds, 1 silver and 2 bronzes), Gregorio Paltrinieri and Giorgio Minisini both with four podiums each, all gold for the synchro man and three first places and a silver for SuperGreg.