Strike today 2 May of ATM vehicles, at risk of metro, bus and tram: timetables in Milan

It is intended for Tuesday 2 May one strike national four-hour local public transport. In Milan, the protest will involve the subways, buses and trams of theTransport company in Milan. The ATM has announced that it will last from 8.45 to 12.45 and that traffic on the lines could be delayed.

The strike was called by the union Faisa conference and the inconvenience will depend, as always, on theemployee membership. The trade unions that will protest on Tuesday are not very large and it must be said that during the last strike proclaimed in Milan, on April 28, 2022, only the 3% of ATM workers he crossed his arms, causing limited inconvenience on a few lines and mostly a lengthening of journey times.

You can collect information about circulation in real time on the ATM website, at this linkor on the company’s Twitter channels.

Also on May 2, the union Slai-Prol-Cobas organized in solidarity with Confail Faisa a national general strike of the employees of the companies private sectors, cooperative and public service contracts.

However, the railway sector is not involved Trenitalia e Trenordwhich has already been affected by the national strike of 1 May proclaimed by the Italian trade union union.

Confail Faisa protests “to claim the lack of National collective agreement of work of essential contents for the category above all in relation to theincrease in the cost of living in progress, the job securitythe timetable and organization of work and all those issues that require urgent and necessary attention”.