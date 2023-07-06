Kumho Tire Premium Partner of AC Milan

AC Milan and Kumho Tire are pleased to announce a new long-term partnership which sees the entry of the South Korean company into the family of Rossoneri Premium Partners as Official Tire Partner.

The collaboration between the two brands – excellences in their respective sectors – is based on a series of shared values ​​that stimulate them to lead the path towards the future of their respective sectors through development and innovation, competence and open-mindedness. AC Milan and Kumho Tire are also deeply linked by fundamental principles such as passion, dedication and a continuous search for performance.

With this collaboration – thanks to the positioning, attention to quality and global appeal of the Rossoneri Club – Kumho Tire intends to increase and diversify its marketing activities and its investments to reach a wider number of customers in key markets and strengthen thus its premium brand presence.

Giorgio Furlani, CEO of AC Milan, said: “We are delighted to welcome Kumho Tire into our family of Premium Partners and to start this journey together. We share a set of values ​​and a common vision that motivate both of us to push ourselves further and further beyond the boundaries and to continue our path of innovation”.

“Starting a journey alongside a partner like Kumho makes us proud and testifies to the global influence and relevance of our brand, with over 500 million fans worldwide – added Casper Stylsvig, Chief Revenue Officer of AC Milan . “We are certain that this new path will lead us to achieve together all the goals we have set ourselves”.

“We are very happy to start this premium partnership with AC Milan, a world famous club with a huge international fan base,” said Jeong Il-Taik, CEO of Kumho Tire. “This collaboration will allow our brand to gain greater visibility around the world, as well as the possibility of developing a series of initiatives that will allow us to position ourselves as a premium brand”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

