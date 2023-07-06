Crafts from Risaraldenses present at ExpoArtesano 2023

Within the framework of the processes that both the Government of Risaralda and the Sociedad de Mejoras Públicas de Pereira are carrying out in favor of the economic reactivation of more than 600 artisans from Risaralda, an upcoming educational mission will be carried out, where 20 artisans from different municipalities from the department will participate in Expoartesano Medellín 2023 on July 11, the second most relevant crafts fair.

Lorenza Suárez, Director of the Risaralda Crafts Program, commented that this call is part of an experiential training strategy: “The idea is that the artisans who are going to participate can learn about a potential scenario for their participation in future years at one of the most important craft fairs in Colombia and Latin America.”

Likewise, he assured that the process: “So far they have done very well in local, departmental fair activities through store marketing, but I think we want these artisans to broaden their horizons and expand their borders so that they can be marketing these products in the best scenarios at a global level. national”.

The Data

93 million sales have been registered in the Risaralda Handicrafts store, representing 53% of the sales through the program. 77 million sales through fairs and events, which represents 42% of sales and income generation for artisans through the program and 3% that have been made through corporate businesses.

