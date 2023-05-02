Dušan Vlahović offered to Arsenal and Bayern | Sport

Dušan Vlahović is leaving, and his next destination will be one of the greats.

Source: Profimedia/Piero Cruciatti / Anadolu Agency

Serbian striker Dušan Vlahović is not shining this season, and rumors that he wants to leave Juventus are getting stronger. In the match against Bologna, he entered the field in the 82nd minute instead Arkadijuš Milikand in the 90th everyone heard coach Max Allegri yelling at him.

After all, the Italian “La Stampa” publishes an article in which it claims that the agents of the Serbian attacker are doing everything to ensure his transfer in the summer. The “Old Lady” could easily be left without a place in the Champions League, and as “La Stampa” reports, in that case the Serb would certainly not be in the club next season.

Now Allegri mostly brings him into the game from the bench, and he hasn’t scored a goal in ten matches in that system. It has now reportedly been offered Arsenal and Bayernand Juventus is ready to sell him for 70.000,000 evra.

Bayern is struggling in attack this season and they don’t have a classic striker in the team, and although Arsenal has Gabriel Jesus and Edi Nketia in the team, “the Gunners wanted Vlahovic in the team last season, and soon they are planning to renovate the team and work on strengthening the team after lost the championship race with Manchester City.As for Juventus, they are also ready for his departure, so they plan to sell him and replace him with Gianluca Skamaka.

He shone in the Sassuolo jersey, and since he left in a big transfer to West Ham, he scored only three goals in the league and is in a big crisis. He wants to return to Italy, and coming to Juventus would be a very tempting option for him.

(WORLD)