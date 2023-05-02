Home » What does Rafaella Chávez, Marbelle’s daughter, do today?
Rafaella Chávez is one of the daughters of Marbelle, the artist from Buenaventura who is frequently the target of controversy and controversy.

Well, the interpreter of ‘Addicted to Pain’ has another daughter, Angie, the result of her relationship with the former president Andrés Pastrana’s head of security, Royne Chávez.

In this way, Rafaella is the second daughter of Marbelle, a young woman who turned 19 in February of this year.

The young woman who has been interested in following in her mother’s footsteps in music and acting.

Well, in fact, he already has several projects in mind in these two areas that are taking shape thanks to his manager Deissy Marroquín.

On the other hand, the young woman is also a lover of nature, travel, and even care routines that she shares on her networks where she is followed by more than 992,000 followers.

In recent months Rafaella has dedicated herself to traveling through different states and cities in the United States.

Where he has shared photographs of the experiences and fun moments he has had.

Rafaella dreams of becoming a singer as important as her mother.

Finally, it should be noted that the young woman also advertises and collaborates with several important brands.

