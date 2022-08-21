Some good ones will be seen between now and the elections under the two towers. The clash is between two characters with different profiles, but similar popularity: Pierferdinando Casini against Vittorio Sgarbi.

It is the first cartel clash that is looming in the single-member constituencies: the two, both long-standing parliamentarians, will compete, in fact, at the senatorial college in Bologna, Casini supported by the center-left, Sgarbi chosen by the center-right to oppose the former ally. Casini is playing at home, and not only because he runs in his city, while Sgarbi arrives from nearby Ferrara, but also because the Bologna boarding school is classified by the center-left among those considered safe.

Bologna is the city of Casini

Casini was already elected five years ago in the Bologna college, although this time, by virtue of the reduction in the number of parliamentarians, the boundaries are a little wider and the prediction perhaps less obvious. “This time instead of making them the” Casini “, I will have to silence them”, jokes on his social networks the art critic, who entered Parliament for the first time in 1992 with the Liberal Party, then re-elected several times in the ranks of Forza Italia. His will be a “combat” candidacy, also because, probably, he will also be protected by a proportional list.

The “rude” has already begun

And he immediately began with the jabs to the former ally: «I ask Mattarella – says Sgarbi – to appoint Casini senator for life, because in the Senate he is like a statue or a clock. If, in fact, he were to be elected in Bologna, he would represent only himself, being physically far from the city by now. He is a ghost ». Sgarbi will present himself in Bologna supporting the candidacy of the whole city as a UNESCO heritage site. The decision to nominate Casini aroused some discontent in Bologna, with protests coming to Enrico Letta also from numerous Pd circles.

Casini responds with fair play

Casini disarms the critic with fair play: «Welcome to Sgarbi in Bologna. In more than 40 years of public life I have never insulted anyone and I have always respected everyone: which I will also do for the future. Good work and strength Bologna ». This time Casini will also be supported by the Left-Greens list, which will have Pippo Civati ​​as the leader. The former Speaker of the House has assured that, in the event of an election, he will join the Democratic Party’s group in the Senate. “The Democratic Party, in my eyes – said Casini – has taken the most consistent position on all the main dossiers and has made Italy’s interest prevail”. He also said that he considered it “logical” that criticism of his candidacy came from Pd circles in the city. “Safeguard the history of both – he said – you cannot ask me for approval, I have my own history and even the reverse would be offensive to the tradition of the left”.