The city of Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine, located in Dnipropetrovsk (Dnipropetrovsk), was attacked by a “massive missile” (massive missile) from the Russian army this morning (13th). A 5-story apartment building Dozens of people were trapped in a fire after being hit by a missile. At present, the total number of casualties exceeds 6 dead and 25 injured.

The governor of the state, Serhiy Lisak, announced on Telegram on the 13th: “The building was engulfed in flames and people were trapped under the rubble. Rescue operations are underway.”

Clifello is the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul released a message on Telegram earlier. Several civilian buildings in the city were attacked, including a 5-story apartment. The death toll ranged from 3 Increase to 6 people.

The Ukrainian Supreme Military Command stated that the Russian army launched a total of 14 cruise missiles, and the air force intercepted 10 of them. There were also four Iranian-made drones, one of which was shot down by the air force.

Kiev’s top military said air defenses intercepted all Russian missiles aimed at the capital.

In another place, the mayor of Kharkiv, a city in eastern Ukraine, announced on Telegram that Russian military drones attacked the city’s civilian infrastructure, including a warehouse and a public utility building. No one has been reported so far. Casualties.

In a video posted by the Twitter account “@Maks_NAFO_FELLA”, it can be seen that the Ukrainian army destroyed a large ammunition depot of the Russian army in the direction of Tavria (Tavria). The buildings in the village continued to explode, and the flames continued to burst out from different areas. Many ammunition was ignited by the flames. The place where the bombardment was shelled was densely covered with smoke, and there were burning flames everywhere.

“@Maks_NAFO_FELLA” stated in a tweet that the Ukrainian army destroyed 68 Russian military equipment in the direction of Tavria, three Russian ammunition and armament warehouses in the area were blown up, and the Russian army roughly estimated that it lost five companies’ armaments.

Ukraine recovers 7 villages and accuses Russia of blowing up a dam to stop Ukraine’s counterattack

After the Ukrainian army launched a counteroffensive this week, it is reported that it has recovered seven villages and front-line strongholds. A small dam on the upper reaches of the Mokri Yaly.

According to the British Guardian, after the Nova Kakhovka dam was blown up by the Russian army last week and caused serious flooding, Ukraine has once again accused the Russian army of destroying a small dam along the Mokryali River. . The river is Kiev’s most successful route to date for progress west of Donetsk.

Ukrainian military spokesman Valeriy Shershen told Ukrainska Pravda that the Russian army blew up a dam on the upper reaches of the Mokryali River, causing flooding on both sides of the lower reaches, with the aim of “stopping Ukraine from counterattack”, but was unsuccessful. The extent of the damage to the dam could not be verified at this time.

Videos on social media showed that the Ukrainian army moved south from the Donetsk town of Velyka Novosilka along the banks of the Mokryali River, recapturing Brahodat on the east bank along the way. Inner village (Blahodatne) and the villages of Neskuchne, Makiivka and Storozheve on the west bank. Ukrainian soldiers planted Ukrainian flags in these areas.

Ukrainian forces also recaptured Novodarivka, Levadne east of Zaporozhye and west of Zaporozhye, Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said tonight. The 3 western front strongholds of Lobkove (Lobkove).

While the capture of the villages marks the biggest advance in recent days, the settlements are relatively small, the BBC reported. The pre-war population of the village of Brahodat was only 1,000. The village, which has been at the center of intense fighting in recent days, lies on the road to the city of Mariupol, a port city that some analysts believe Ukraine may seek to retake in the coming months.

Some analysts predict that Kiev wants to cut off the land link between occupied Crimea and Donetsk and isolate Russian forces on the Crimean peninsula.

Further east, Ukrainian forces are also said to be advancing near the destroyed city of Bakhmut, where Russian and Ukrainian forces have been engaged in a long and bloody battle.

But Moscow has not confirmed that it has lost any villages, and the Russian Defense Ministry has only claimed that they repelled Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye regions.

At least one person was killed and another wounded after Russia attacked the small town of Orikov in the Zaporozhye region, regional governor Yury Malashko said. Three bombs damaged private homes and communications in the town, about eight kilometers (five miles) from the front line, he said. Marashko said that although the infrastructure was largely destroyed by Russian forces, hundreds of residents remained in the town.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said: “We have not lost any ground in the direction of our defense.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy only confirmed on June 10 that the long-awaited Ukrainian counteroffensive had begun. The Ukrainian side has not previously acknowledged that a counteroffensive has begun, although Ukrainian forces began advancing on the country’s southern front last week.

Secretive Ukrainian intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov reemphasized the need for secrecy in a counteroffensive in a video released on Sunday that “plans like silence.”

The scope of Ukraine’s counteroffensive was unclear, but the US-based think tank Institute for War (ISW) said on Saturday that forces in Kiev were launching offensives in at least four frontline areas.

Analysts have highlighted the difficulties Ukrainian forces face as they try to breach Russian defenses that have been strengthening for months.

Some Ukrainian soldiers told AFP they suffered some setbacks during an offensive in southeastern Zaporozhye region on Thursday, with six of nine US-made Bradley combat vehicles destroyed , they were concerned that someone had leaked operational information.

But elsewhere, forces in Kiev reportedly broke through Russian lines during operations over the weekend. There are reports that the Ukrainian army has deployed German Leopard-2 tanks.

A spokesman for the Russian Ministry of Defense said that the Ukrainian army lost nine tanks, including four German Panther tanks, as they repelled attacks in Zaporozhye and southern Donetsk.

The Russian spokesman added that Ukraine lost 300 troops and nine tanks, including four Panther tanks, on the last day. The Russian army repelled five Ukrainian attacks in the Klychevka and Dubovo-Vasylivka areas south of Donetsk that day, killing more than 200 Ukrainian soldiers.

Meanwhile, Russian air defenses shot down a Ukrainian fighter jet in the Platonovka area of ​​the Donbass region that forms part of Luhansk.

The Russian Ministry of Defense released photos of what it said were the extent of damage to Ukrainian equipment during the clashes south of Donetsk, saying 12 US-made Bradly tanks were completely destroyed.

Uzbekistan: Recover the northern area of ​​Bakhmut

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said on June 11 that the Ukrainian army had recaptured a town north of the city of Udonbachmut.

Ukraine announced its military had regained control of the town of Blagodtna, near the city of Suldar, north of Bakhmut. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense added that Russian troops had withdrawn from Brahodartny.

Earlier, Serhi Cherevati, spokesperson of the Eastern Ukrainian Combat Command, said that the Ukrainian army advanced about 1,400 meters from different directions to the Bahmut area while the Russian army was changing defenses here. Annihilating 138 Russian troops, Russia continued to bomb Ukrainian positions and towns around Bakhmut.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense stated that Russia has already started transferring elite troops to Unan Kherson, especially the marines and airborne troops.

The Ukrainian General Staff said that during the fighting in the Kherson region, the Ukrainian army bombed a Russian military base and shot down four Russian drones.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malial said that the Russian army’s bombing of the Kakhovka Dam was aimed at preventing the Ukrainian army from launching an attack in Kherson and reducing the possible geographical scope of the Ukrainian army’s active operations. She pointed out that it also provides an opportunity to deploy Russian reserve forces in the Zaporozhye and Bahmut regions.

In Russia’s Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, the governor of the region said Ukrainian forces carried out about 175 bombardments in different parts of the state on Saturday, killing 15 people in the Alekseevskoye region. The empty carriage derailed.

In order to avoid being sent to Ukraine to participate in the war, a defected Russian military officer revealed in an exclusive interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) that the Russian army suffered heavy losses and low morale.

Dmitry Mishov, 26, a former lieutenant in the Russian Air Force, has sought political asylum from Lithuanian authorities. He revealed that fleeing Russia on foot with only a small backpack was a decision he made when he had no other choice.

According to the BBC, Mishov is an attack helicopter navigator based in the Pskov region in northwestern Russia. He is one of the few known active-duty military officers who fled Russia and is the only known active-duty pilot. case.

Mischov said that he tried to leave the Air Force as early as January 2022. In April of the same year, when his retirement procedures were about to be completed, the partial mobilization order issued by Putin in September last year shattered his hopes of leaving the army.

He emphasized, “I am a military officer and my job is to defend the country from aggression. But I don’t have to be an accomplice. No one explained to us why this war started, why we had to attack the Ukrainians and destroy their City?” “I’m not refusing to serve. I’ll serve my country if it’s a real threat. I just refuse to be an accomplice in a crime. Once I get on a helicopter, at least dozens of lives will be taken. I don’t want to do that, Ukrainians are not our enemy.”

He said that after the war, some people in the Russian army supported the war, and some people firmly opposed it, but few people believed that they were fighting to protect Russia. The official line has long been that Moscow was forced to take “special military action” to prevent an attack on Russia.

He mentioned that within the military, the most common phenomenon is dissatisfaction with low wages. Experienced Air Force officers can only get a pre-war salary of 90,000 rubles at most, while the government advertises that it is 204,000 rubles to lure recruits into the army.

Mischov noted that no one in the army believed official reports that the front was going well or that casualties were low. He knew some of the dead when the Russian command claimed no casualties or loss of equipment early in the war.

Before the war, his force had 40 to 50 aircraft, and in the first few days after the Russian invasion, six were shot down and three were destroyed on the ground.

By January, Mischov was told he would be sent “on a mission.” He attempted suicide in hopes of being discharged for health reasons, but was unsuccessful.

While recuperating in the hospital, he read an article about a 27-year-old ex-police officer from North Skoff who managed to escape to Latvia, and Mischov decided to follow suit. He then sought help from Telegram to find a route through the forest on the border with the European Union. Finally succeeded in getting free.

Mischov believes that Russian authorities will bring criminal charges against him. But he believes many of his colleagues can understand his motivation for defecting. Although he does not know what will happen in the future, he would rather try to start a new life in the EU than live a life full of fear at home.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday (13th) that he hoped that Ukraine’s counteroffensive would be successful and would force Russia to negotiate an end to the aggression.

Blinken said the United States was “confident that Ukraine will continue to succeed”.

“A Ukrainian counteroffensive can actually bring peace closer, not farther,” Blinken said at a joint news conference with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

Blinken said the Ukrainian offensive showed that “our maximum support is now needed so that Ukraine can succeed on the battlefield.”

Russia has publicly expressed support for the talks, and China has led calls for international mediation. The United States has always been skeptical of Russia’s attitude, believing that Russia is not serious about peace talks and is only interested in consolidating its occupied territories.

Blinken said peace must be “just and lasting.” “What we mean by lasting peace is not letting things sit where they are, giving Russia a chance to take a breather, rearm and wait six months, a year or two years before attacking again.”

