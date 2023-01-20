The well-known and alleged criminal actor alias “Ulises” de Tello, was once again captured by the Police in the street, violating the measure of house arrest imposed by a Judge of the Republic months before for the crime of theft. While the quadrant patrol in Tello made rounds to ensure safety and coexistence, […]
The entry In Tello, Huila, they arrested ‘Ulises’ again was first published in Diario del Huila.
See also Emergency Management Department launches expert guidance services for fluorine chemical companies and orders 30 companies to suspend production for rectification