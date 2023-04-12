Badr Senussi

The French journalist, Jean-Pierre Alkbash, described in his book “The Two Banks of Memory” the bitter truth that he witnessed with his own eyes, in Algeria after independence in 1962. An exact copy of what marked the arrival of the “Khmer Rouge” to the Cambodian capital “Phnom Penh” … and it was the “Khmer Rouge” who were framed by the Communist Party in Cambodia led by Pol Pot… They were accused of killing and intimidating millions of innocent people in this country, and the French journalist continued In his book, he says, “She was on a dispatch for Radio France Inter” to Algeria: “I went to Oran to see the place again.. In the neighborhood where I was born and raised in Oran… In the streets, there was no one, or hardly… My city was silent, almost empty. The French, the Christians, the Jews, the Spaniards have all fled.”

The journalist, Al-Kabbash, did not stop there, but rather accused the Algerians of expelling the black feet and mistreating them, and also accused the French authorities of neglecting the “Harki” who helped them in the war against the Algerians, and said that Paris was powerless to save them from the “kidnappings and torture” that took place directly After the signing of the Evian Accords, during the summer and fall of 1962, he also spoke in detail about the houses of Europeans (the Black Feet) that were abandoned by their owners for fear of Algerian retaliation weeks before and after announcing the exit of the French occupation army from Algeria, and he also touched on “random settling of scores.” Sometimes in full view of the Algerian army

The author of the book “The Banks of Memory” went far in listing interesting facts about what was going on at the time in Algeria, when he described the fifth day of July 1962 as “a day of blood, atrocities and mourning,” knowing the symbolism of this date, which ended an era of complete darkness that loomed over the country. More than a century and a quarter of a century ago.

The strange thing is that the Algerian newspaper “Al-Sharur”, which is close to the intelligence services of Al-Kabranat, did not like what the journalist wrote in his book entitled “The Banks of Memory” about the facts that he lived for a long time in Algeria…. And I launched an unjustified attack on him, through an article entitled, How is it possible for a French journalist to “drink tea at the Mouradia Palace to offend Algeria?”

For reference only, the French journalist, Jean-Pierre Al-Kabbash, previously conducted an interview with Abdel Majid Al “Teboune”, since July 3, 2020. It was expected to be broadcast on the French channel CNews, but this dialogue (the riddle) was not broadcasted … considering – According to the observers – the Algerian presidency demanded that the journalist transcribe the filmed dialogue in order to make amendments to it and delete what might not be appropriate for the (forged) president and the military regime, according to their point of view, which was rejected by the channel altogether and in detail….