Switzerland will have direct flights to Colombia.

By: Angelica Andrade Quimbaya

Edelweiss is the European airline, whose name is derived from the Swiss national flower, the Edelweiss(characterized by achieving a reputation for reliability, punctuality and cordiality among its clients), which will begin to operate the Zurich (Switzerland) – Bogotá – Cartagena – Zurich route, according to the announcement in which it indicated that this route would operate from November of this anus.

The opening of the new route will be part of the seasonal operation program that consists of its exclusive operation for the holiday season in Europe and will initially operate with two weekly frequencies, on Wednesdays and Sundays, in Airbus A340-300 type aircraft whose capacity is for 314 passengers, 27 in business class and 287 in economy class. Ticket sales are now available at https://www.flyedelweiss.com/ch/de/home.htmlit should be taken into account that the destination is Zurich towards Bogotá.

“We are delighted to offer a new direct connection between Colombia and Switzerland. These two weekly frequencies of SWISS International Airlines, operated by Edelweiss, which, added to the increase in flights between Bogota and Frankfurt, confirm the Lufthansa Group’s commitment to Colombia and the region,” said Ángela Ramírez, sales manager for Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Venezuela.

Similarly, the executive president of the Cartagena de Indias Tourism Corporation, Natalia Bohórquez, mentioned that: “Cartagena is a destination with great potential for growth in the international market, its differential in terms of culture, history, gastronomy, framed traditions through the Caribbean makes the destination very attractive for European markets. This time, Edelweiss Air is betting on Cartagena and Colombia as part of its strategy to connect with new destinations and set a new trend in their markets. We celebrate that as of the date it is already published and available for sale, the teamwork effort between Procolombia, Corpoturismo, Sacsa, Cotelco and El Dorado is already a reality”.

With respect to Edelweiss Air AG, it is taken into account that it is an international operating airline from Switzerland that provides services especially in Mediterranean Europe and to destinations considered exotic for the inhabitants of that country, among which are those located on the Caribbean, Morocco, Spain, Costa Rica and the Maldives and its main base of operations is at the Zurich International Airport.