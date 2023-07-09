In the eulogy of the beloved brother: Abd al-Rahman and Zaghari

Kamal Al-Din Rahmouni

In the sacred month of Dhu al-Hijjah, on the fifteenth of it, one thousand four hundred and forty for the Prophet’s migration, and on the fourth of July twenty-three thousand.

A history, but it is not like any of the history of the city that bears witness to those who gave for nothing in return, and gave without anyone.

Yes, my beloved brother, we are certain that there is no will for God’s will. Yes, my beloved brother, we believe that every beginning has an end.

Yes, my beloved brother, we know that every soul will taste death.

Yes, my beloved brother: we believe that if God loves a servant, He afflicts him.

Yes, my beloved brother: We are most proud of you that you were afflicted, so you were patient, and you were harmed by some people, so you transgressed, and you got what you got from the bad, so you forgave.

Yes, my beloved brother: we never visited you but we found you a grateful servant, not sympathetic, but patient.

Yes, my beloved brother: We believe that God’s hospitality to His servant is better than human hospitality, and that God does not waste the reward of the best deed, and that your Lord, if He promises, fulfills, and if He rewards, He fulfills.

Yes, my beloved brother: we recall the time of well-being, the period of giving, we try to count it, and how can we take note or number of it, but it is a number preserved by the Lord of the worlds, and we do not praise you for God Almighty.

And how can someone who has been honored by the Lord of the Worlds, so he has collected qualities for him that he has been spending in situations of giving and generosity.

My beloved brother: We have come to know you and your loved ones have known you as a teacher who teaches knowledge, “And the angels pray for the good teacher of people,” as the beloved told, O Habib.

And we knew you as an inspector who did not concern you with searching for faults and shortcomings, but you were an accompaniment accompanying those who sought the path of the most correct education, so the people of education preserved for you your good and guiding fingerprints, so your good reputation preceded your physical presence, and your name kept echoing whenever the good ones were mentioned.

My beloved brother: And if the pulpits were to speak, would you deny your giving from above them? Or will the pulpits of Medina testify to you that you were conveyed and fulfilled, reminded and fulfilled, and weighed the benefits and harms and succeeded?

My beloved brother: I remember one day when I asked you: Why do you spend part of your time cooperating with some institutions, and you answered me with the answer of someone looking forward to what God has, saying: “Perhaps God, Glory be to Him, will overlook our shortcomings, and your position will be exalted and exalted.

My beloved brother: Perhaps it is God’s love for you – and we do not purify you for God – that He honored you with the service of His Book, so you were a tall mountain in the Imam Warsh Association, an active member, a teacher, and a sympathetic father to every student who takes refuge in Warsh looking for a bright horizon, so you remained as we promised you, you did not change or change, And the association remained in your heart even in your long affliction, so it did not skimp on advice, and it did not hesitate to crack the truth in the manner of the wise man, the owner of the generous manners.

What anguish for “works” with your death, and what an enormity the speeches made to your brothers and companions in your departure.

You are the ones about whom Rana Almighty said: “Friends on that day will be enemies to one another, except for the righteous.”

But it is enough for us that what eases the anguish and dispels the sorrow is that you left to a Lord who is more merciful to you and us than our mothers, and here I evoke the verses of Hassan bin Thabit:

The companions of prosperity are many *** but in adversity they are few

Do not be deceived by the friendship of my fraternity *** What do you have with a deputy Khalil

And every brother says: I am loyal *** but does not do what he says

Except for a line of vinegar and a debt for him *** That is what he says is the fa’oul

So sleep peacefully, my brother, hoping that your Lord will honor you with forgiveness of sins, covering for faults, and gardens and bliss, with the prophets, the truthful ones, the martyrs, and the righteous. And good those companion.

Your brother: Kamal Al-Din Rahmouni

