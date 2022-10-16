In the face of the current situation of epidemic prevention and control, experts from the Zhejiang Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention reminded that it is not advisable to “lie down” in epidemic prevention

At present, the situation of epidemic prevention and control is still severe and complicated. From 00:00 to 11:00 on October 15, 4 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia were added in Beilun District, Ningbo City, which were found in the nucleic acid test at the centralized isolation point; they were transferred to the designated hospital in a closed loop as soon as possible. Beginning at 16:00 on October 14, Beilun will implement three-day silent management.

“It is not advisable to ‘lay down’ on epidemic prevention.” On the 15th, Ling Feng, director of the Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Institute of the Zhejiang Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said in an interview with reporters that under the circumstance that the new coronavirus continues to mutate and many domestic provinces report local epidemics , Adhere to the existing prevention and control strategy, adhere to the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, in order to hold the bottom line of no large-scale epidemic.

Recently, the BF.7 subclade of the new coronavirus Omicron variant was detected for the first time in mainland my country; in addition, emerging variants including BA.2.75 and BA.4.6 have also attracted the attention of the WHO. Many netizens have asked questions: When will the new crown pandemic end?

Ling Feng told reporters: “From a global perspective, the epidemic is still running at a high level. Virus mutation is a common natural law.” The Omicron BF.7 subclade is essentially the evolution of the Omicron BA.5 variant. According to the monitoring of the variant strain by the World Health Organization, this evolutionary branch has not changed significantly in terms of pathogenicity, but exhibits stronger transmission ability and immune escape ability.

“my country’s epidemic prevention and control practice has proved that the current epidemic prevention and control policy is scientific and effective.” Ling Feng said, it has been proved by practice that the main technical means and measures of the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan can effectively deal with various Olympics Epidemic caused by the Mikron variant.

With the advent of autumn and winter, how to effectively prevent the risk of the superimposed epidemic of respiratory infectious diseases such as influenza and the new crown pneumonia epidemic? Ling Feng suggested that for individuals, the general public should implement personal protection measures such as wearing masks, hand disinfection, and maintaining social distance. Recently, local clustered epidemics have continued to appear in many provinces. It is recommended that everyone stay out of the province unless necessary, and reduce the number of places where people gather in closed scenic spots, and do not gather or gather together.

A few days ago, the news that my country has made new progress in the research and development of a new type of new coronavirus vaccine has attracted widespread attention. Experts from the vaccine research and development team of the joint prevention and control mechanism scientific research team of the State Council said that in the face of the complex epidemic situation, vaccination is still an effective measure for active immunization. Ling Feng once again reminded: “The general public, especially the elderly who meet the conditions, should be ‘accepted as much as possible’.”