Colombia fired the ‘King of spite’, on July 26, 2022, after spending several days in a burning chamber, his unexpected death mourned popular music.

A heart attack caused the 71-year-old singer to die at the Las Américas clinic in the city of Medellín, where he was based. Four days of vigil at the Yesid Santos Coliseum were necessary for his followers, friends and family to give him the last bye bye.

The episode of Sunday, February 19, of the program ‘Final file’, of Canal Caracol, featured the life of the paisa artist, revealing various curiosities about his tastes and hobbies.

Dario Gomez couldn’t quit smoking

Jhonny Rivera, one of his singer friends and with whom he shared the stage, said that Darío Gómez could not live without smoking.

“Long trips were a problem for him, I remember that one of the tours in Europe, he didn’t know what to do with so much stress, since the flight to Spain lasted 10 hours, I remember that he told me: Jhonny I can’t conceive so much time without a ‘ pucho’, as he said to cigarettes”, Rivera narrated.

This fact was supported by an anecdote that his ex-wife and manager Olga Lucía Arcila recounted:

“I have a nephew who packed a pack of cigarettes inside his shirt, and every time he visits he brings him cigarettes and lights one for him, he says that Dario can’t do without these, since he smoked all the time.”

She also says that the tomb of the ‘King of spite’ is very visited, and that he keeps a lot of company, that buses even arrive from other cities to transport his followers to visit him.