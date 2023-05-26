In the new “Frau Franzi” café, guests should feel as comfortable as in grandma’s kitchen

Future guests can hardly curb their curiosity, risking a first look at the new coffee house at Steyr’s town square number 17. Even if no special coffee blend and no pastries from grandma’s cookbook are served – the restaurant alone is impressive. The storage rooms that were once stuffed with rubbish have become their own little coffee house world – designed and furnished according to the ideas of owner Nicole Spitzl (41). There is a large community table and cozy niches, an old table stove, heavy wooden chests and self-designed lampshades.

The daughter as namesake

In “Frau Franzi”, the name goes back to Spitzl’s lively daughter, special attention is paid to the coffee. “It comes from a pharmacist from Bad Ischl, is roasted over an open fire in an old horse stable and can only be obtained exclusively from me in Steyr,” reveals the coffee house owner, who opens the doors on Saturday, June 3rd. “We will have a big opening ceremony in the summer,” says Spitzl when visiting the Steyrer Zeitung, which is taking a little longer than planned because it’s already so cozy.

“Bringing young and old to one table,” is the suggestion of the 41-year-old, who lives with her family in Dietach and has moved from the hospital to her own coffee house. “I’ve always had this dream of having my own café and thought to myself, it’s now or never.” With a little delay and a lot of heart and soul, this dream has become a reality. Now only the guests are missing.

Spitzl misses her colleagues in the hospital very much, but not at all the general conditions in the care sector. The restaurateur sees many parallels between care and gastronomy. “In both areas you see that people are doing well, and you have to be something of a comforter.”

In addition to drinking coffee, breakfast will also be celebrated at “Frau Franzi” from the beginning of June: until 2 p.m. there will be baked beans, croissants filled with egg dishes or camembert gratinated with pear wedges. “Many products and suppliers come from the region – that’s important to me.” The names of the individual breakfast delicacies are reminiscent of the imperial era and the Habsburgs. “I like everything to do with Sissi and Emperor Franz Joseph – hence the connection to Bad Ischl,” says Spitzl about her royal whimsy. Your future guests should be able to feel like kings at grandma’s kitchen table in “Frau Franzi”.

The new café opened on June 3rd. from Monday to Saturday from 7.30 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Day off is Tuesday. For more information and reservations, call (0681) 208 225 63 and visit the website: www.fraufranzi.at

