The event occurred at the Neiva Toll, where uniformed personnel from the Transit and Transport Section were carrying out a checkpoint. When checking a public transport vehicle, they found six packages wrapped in black vinyl tape, camouflaged along with oranges and bananas, containing a total of eight kilos of marijuana.

In the operation, Leider Hardinson Isco Otela, who was transporting the drug, was captured. The person captured will be made available to the competent authorities for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing and carrying narcotics, where a guarantee control judge will define his judicial situation.

The National Police called on citizens to report any situation related to drug trafficking through the 123 emergency line or with the nearest quadrant patrol. The institution will continue to carry out these controls to guarantee the safety and tranquility of citizens.