Home » In the Sight of the Conflict in Buscalibre
News

In the Sight of the Conflict in Buscalibre

by admin
In the Sight of the Conflict in Buscalibre

As a result of the Felva Book Fair that took place in Valledupar, the book En la Mira del Conflicto by journalist Yanitza Fontalvo is already on the Buscalibre platform.

Buscalibre is the online bookstore that sells the most in Latin America with a presence in seven countries, the United States, Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Spain.

This step gives me great satisfaction for distributing the book, which can be purchased and sent physically, who live in these countries and can buy it and recommend it to their contacts”, stated the author.

In the book Mira del Conflicto, which is also found in Amazon, 23 journalists tell of their difficulties in covering the news in the Armed Conflict, it also contains chronicles of the journalists murdered in Cesar and photographs of the graphic memories of the violence.

See also  The most important news on April 25th

You may also like

Possible sign of life in search of “Titan”...

The Copa América 2024 will start on June...

Markets insist that this year inflation would reach...

What makes a dive to the “Titanic” so...

Bomb threat in the Council of the Judiciary...

New delegates of the Registry in Chocó

Support for diverse family forms in the UN...

Talk on updating emergency nursing procedures and geriatrics

Ukraine update: Kiev ‘actively destroying enemy’ – main...

POLICE EVENTS « cde News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy