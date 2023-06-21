In the Sight of the Conflict in Buscalibre

As a result of the Felva Book Fair that took place in Valledupar, the book En la Mira del Conflicto by journalist Yanitza Fontalvo is already on the Buscalibre platform.

Buscalibre is the online bookstore that sells the most in Latin America with a presence in seven countries, the United States, Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Spain.

This step gives me great satisfaction for distributing the book, which can be purchased and sent physically, who live in these countries and can buy it and recommend it to their contacts”, stated the author.

In the book Mira del Conflicto, which is also found in Amazon, 23 journalists tell of their difficulties in covering the news in the Armed Conflict, it also contains chronicles of the journalists murdered in Cesar and photographs of the graphic memories of the violence.

