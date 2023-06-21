The Artistic, Rhythmic and Acrobatic Gymnastics National Teams arrive in Rimini – Sport Marketing News

Dal 23 June to 2 July at the Rimini Fair “Gymnastics Party” will be an opportunity not only to attend the National Finals Summer Editionan event organized by Esatour Sport Events and ASD Pesaro Gym 2019, in collaboration with the Italian Gymnastics Federation (FGI), but also meeting the protagonists of the Men’s and women’s Artistic Gymnastics, Rhythmic and Acrobatic National Teams. There will be 6 pavilions which will host over 25 competition fields overall.

To open the series of the Azzurri will be Saturday 24 the athletes of the trampoline Samuele Patisso Colonna, Marco Lavino and Thomas Grasso. Sunday June 25th will be dedicated to Rhythmic gymnastics. Under the supervision of the Technical Manager Emanuela Maccarani and the staff made up of Olga Tishina, Camilla Patriarca (Senior Team), Chiara Ianni (Junior Team) and Julieta Cantalupi (Individualists), the Butterflies Alessia Maurelli, Martina Centofanti, Agnese Duranti, Daniela Mugurean, Laura Paris, Alessia Russo, Giulia Segatori, Alexandra Naclerio, Laura Zambolin, Eleonora Tagliabue, Serena Ottaviani, Sofia Raffaeli, Milena Baldassarri, Virginia Cuttini, Gaia D’Antona, Cristina Ventura, Elisa Dobrovolska, Caterina Maltoni and Bianca Vignozzi. Monday 26 it will be up to Sara Cutini and Arianna Ciurlanti from the team of Aerobics. Afterwards, the spotlight will move to Artistic gymnastics. In particular, Wednesday 28 it will be the turn of Fate Giorgia Villa, Asia and Alice D’Amato, Elisa Iorio, Veronica Mandriota and Angela Andreoli. The following day it will be the turn of the men’s national team with Carlo Macchini, Lorenzo Casali, Mario Macchiati, Matteo Levantesi and Lay Giannini. The June 30th the vice-champion of the world will arrive Parkour Speed ​​Andrea Consolini and the Parkour Freestyle world bronze medalist Davide Rizzi. The Juniors of the Acrobatics team Edoardo Ferraris and Arianna Lucà will close the Azzurre appearances on 1 July.