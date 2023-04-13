news-txt”>

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, APRIL 13 – There are 285 new cases of Covid-19 registered in the last twenty-four hours in Tuscany: the number of infected people detected in the region since the beginning of the pandemic therefore rises to 1,597,294. 330 molecular swabs and 2,716 rapid antigenic swabs were performed: of these, 9.4% tested positive, an increase compared to yesterday when it was 9%. Unfortunately there are two new deaths: a man and a woman, average age 83, both residing in the province of Arezzo and bringing the total to 11,671. Hospitalizations are decreasing: there are 168, three fewer than the previous day and of these six, two fewer are in intensive care.



The healed grow by 0.01% (236 people) and reach 1,578,742 (98.8% of total cases). At the moment, therefore, there are 6,881 positives in Tuscany, +0.7% compared to yesterday. As for the trend by province, Florence records 79 more cases than yesterday, Prato 19, Pistoia 11, Massa Carrara 15, Lucca 35, Pisa 22, Livorno 23, Arezzo 32, Siena 19, Grosseto 29. (ANSA).

