Two ounces of cocaine, 140 doses sold in less than two months, “Karim”, a 46-year-old Moroccan, was arrested by the police. With that pseudonym he had made himself known in the square of the Montebellunese shop. He was stopped in the past few hours by the soldiers of the Norm of Montebelluna.

“A thriving drug dealing business – let the investigators know – with drug sales that usually occurred during short late afternoon or evening meetings in remote, isolated and dark areas, usually public parking lots, in the municipalities of Cornuda, Montebelluna, Pederobba, Maser, Caerano San Marco, Crocetta del Montello, just to evade any police checks.

As well as directly at home in his home ». An investigative activity, carried out between November and December 2021, has now ended. The drug dealer also accompanied his customers to ATMs to withdraw money to buy the doses of cocaine. The turnover has been estimated at 18 thousand euros. The soldiers of the Arma have executed an order for the application of pre-trial detention in prison. The dealer is now detained in Santa Bona.

