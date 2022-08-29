On Sunday, the Tarvisio-Trieste regional train suffered a sudden stop at the Bivio d’Aurisina station to allow an emergency rescue.

A woman of thirty, pregnant and accompanied by her husband, suddenly felt ill. The crew then ordered the convoy to be arrested and asked for medical assistance. The woman was suffering from severe abdominal pain and retching.

The Trieste Railway Police operations center coordinated and monitored the situation by contacting the conductor.

At the 16th week of waiting, the expectant mother was rushed to the hospital by an ambulance.

The first routine checks have fortunately dispelled the suspicions of risks to the health of the woman and the unborn child, putting a happy ending to the story.