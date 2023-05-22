In Valledupar, a cabinetmaker was injured with a machete

The cabinetmaker Róbinson Andrés Manquillo, 36, remains in a care center after being injured with a knife in the middle of a fight in the Los Fundadores neighborhood of Valledupar.

According to the authorities, he was conversing on the public highway of Carrera 24 with Calle 16B, where he was attacked with a machete by another person for unknown motives.

Róbinson Manquillo was taken to the Rosario Pumarejo de López Hospital, where he is evaluated by the doctors on duty and they report that he has a wound on his left forearm with ruptured tendons. His state of health is stable. In fact, the authorities did not capture them.