López Obrador says that it would be “proud” to be considered “unpleasant” by Peru – Diario La Hora

The President of Mexico described President Boluarte of Peru as a “usurper”. López Obrador defends the coup leader Pedro Castillo.

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obradoraffirmed this Monday that it would be a “sign of pride” to be declared “unpleasant” in Peru, after the Congress of that country will debate whether or not to reject the president for considering his statements against President Dina Boluarte “unacceptable.”

“It is not to declare “unpleasant” to the president of Mexico, for me it is a mark of pride that those who act in this way declare me “unpleasant”, but it is not correct”, López Obrador said this Monday during his morning press conference.

The Mexican head of state thus responded to the Foreign Relations Commission of the Peruvian Congress, which today is debating a motion that proposes rejecting the “unacceptable statements” of the president, who last week called Boluarte a “usurper”.

The motion notes that López Obrador’s statements “constitute a violation of International Law, among other considerations.”

In this regard, the Mexican president reiterated that he considers that It was not fair what the Peruvian Congress did to remove President Pedro Castillo and imprisoning him then, he assured, was illegal.

“If an analysis is made of the legal legal framework of Peru, they failed to comply with it, they violated it, it was an arbitrary decision plus the repression that they unleashed, they murdered about 70 people who protested,” he said.

He said that he cannot remain silent in the face of this decision that seems “arbitrary” to him and accused the “ruling class” and the “Peruvian oligarchy” of taking advantage of the country’s natural resources “at the expense of Peru’s suffering.”

In addition, he said that it was not “correct or normal” for him that, after Castillo’s dismissal, the United States ambassador to Peru endorsed the decision.

He affirmed that the Peruvian Congress authorized them to reach that country 700 armed US soldiers“at the request of the one who is holding the presidency (Dina Boluarte)”.

“700 US soldiers to train the Peruvian armed forces and the Peruvian Police, I do not blame only those who allow this, but rather call attention to the Government of the United States because that is maintaining an interventionist policywhich in no way helps to seek brotherhood among the peoples of the American continent,” he said.

He pointed out that if they are going to declare it “unpleasant, let people know at least why it is.”

Last Monday, López Obrador described Boluarte as a “usurper” and said that he should leave “the Presidency to the one who won in a free and democratic election, to Pedro Castillo”, who has been in prison since December 7 after being dismissed by Congress. Peruvian after attempting a coup.

The Mexican president, who has granted political asylum to the wife and children of Castillo, assures that he was the victim of a coup d’état “by the oligarchy” and that Boluarte, who took office by constitutional succession for being the vice president, “was imposed” on the Government of Peru for what she has “about 25% acceptance.”

In addition, he reiterated that Mexico will not hand over the Presidency of the Pacific Alliance “because she is not legally and legitimately president of Peru”.

At the end of last February, the Government of Peru announced the permanent retirement of its ambassador in Mexico and indicated that the bilateral relationship was limited to business managers. (EFE)