Killed by pirated car, prosecutor evaluates arrest – News

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Verona is evaluating the request for a precautionary measure for the 39-year-old worker who hit 14-year-old Chris Obeng Abon with a car and left him to die in the municipality of Negrar in Verona.

“The motorist could not be arrested, there was no flagrante delicto. If the arrest had been made, it would have been illegal. At most, the detention of the police officer could have been evaluated. But, 99% of the time, this too would not have been validated “, Verona’s deputy prosecutor Bruno Bruni tells ANSA, replying to the controversies that arose after the 14-year-old was hit. “The carabinieri – he added – assessed that there was no danger of escape. Of course, he had moved away from the scene of the accident, but he had returned home, he had not escaped”.

The accident took place during the night and, according to what was reconstructed, the 39-year-old was at work the next morning as if nothing had happened despite the car being dented and bloodied. He told the carabinieri “I thought I had hit a post in the road”. A justification deemed unreliable by the military given the damage to the car, a Renault Expace, which is registered to the suspect’s mother. The videos of the surveillance cameras of the Valpolicella municipality which film the man on his way to work driving the car with half a smashed windshield and other damage to the hood, almost certainly caused by the boy’s investment, are irrefutable. In addition to the video images acquired during the investigations, also the pieces found on the asphalt, headlight glasses and rear-view mirror, compatible with the accident car. Added to this is the testimony of a resident of the area who heard the bang of the collision, but was unable to describe the car nor noticed the body of the boy who had ended up in a grassy ditch by the side of the road. After the seizure of the driver’s license and that of the car, the man is charged with the crimes of road homicide, failure to rescue and escape. The doctors confirmed that Chris could have been saved if he had been rescued promptly. The very young, esteemed football promise with Polisportiva Negrar, died in hospital from hypoxia, having been slumped to the ground for at least an hour before emergency services were alerted. The parents, of Ghanaian origin and resident in the Verona area for about twenty years, await the clearance from the Judicial Authority for the return of the body and thus be able to celebrate their son’s funeral.

His mother Diana, 40, is closed in her grief as is his father Emmanuel, 44, who despite the tragedy found the words to thank the carabinieri who quickly identified the investor. “They did a good job – he underlined – they were so kind and I must say thanks to them, to all of them”. On social media, the Municipality of Negrar talks about criminal behavior in driving, while the school – Chris had finished the seventh grade – brought a bouquet of flowers to the scene of the accident and said goodbye online: “Goodbye Chris, keep kicking in the clouds “.

