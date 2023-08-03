THE HUGS PROGRAM IS INSTALLED IN SANTA ROSA DEL AGUARAY « News cde

SANTA ROSA DEL AGUARAY (special envoy) This Program is a Program of the Ministry of Children and Adolescents.

They have 79 beneficiaries in Santa Rosa del Aguaray and 197 children

With the qualification of modern infrastructure Built by Itaipu Binacional and the Ministry of Children and Adolescents.

The Abrazo program began approximately 10 months ago in the City, but the Care Center 22 days ago, the premises were enabled to provide care and assistance to children and adolescents who are children of the beneficiaries of the program, in their premises they have with all the comforts, food services are also included (breakfast, mid-morning, lunch, snack, complete meals); sports and recreational activities, health promotion activities and formal education at all times.

The Abrazo Program: focused mainly on social protection for children and adolescents in a situation or at risk of hazardous child labor, and the child population in a situation of special vulnerability, the prevention and reduction of associated risks. It works from: 07:00 in the morning until 15:00.

