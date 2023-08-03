They capture a man accused of aggravated homicide in the Las Flores neighborhood of Valledupar

Through a search and control operation carried out in the Las Flores neighborhood of Valledupar, the Cesar Police Department managed to capture José Amaya, a 50-year-old man, who carried an arrest warrant for the crime of aggravated homicide.

The police officers, in full compliance with their institutional duty, requested Amaya’s identification. Upon verifying her identity in the system, an arrest warrant issued by the municipal criminal court with knowledge function, related to the crime of homicide, was revealed.

Following the established protocol, the rights of José Amaya as a person in custody of the competent authorities were read. Subsequently, he was transferred to the Prosecutor’s Office on duty, where he is expected to be held accountable and face justice for the facts charged against him.

