Home » They capture a man accused of aggravated homicide in the Las Flores neighborhood of Valledupar
News

They capture a man accused of aggravated homicide in the Las Flores neighborhood of Valledupar

by admin
They capture a man accused of aggravated homicide in the Las Flores neighborhood of Valledupar

Through a search and control operation carried out in the Las Flores neighborhood of Valledupar, the Cesar Police Department managed to capture José Amaya, a 50-year-old man, who carried an arrest warrant for the crime of aggravated homicide.

The police officers, in full compliance with their institutional duty, requested Amaya’s identification. Upon verifying her identity in the system, an arrest warrant issued by the municipal criminal court with knowledge function, related to the crime of homicide, was revealed.

Following the established protocol, the rights of José Amaya as a person in custody of the competent authorities were read. Subsequently, he was transferred to the Prosecutor’s Office on duty, where he is expected to be held accountable and face justice for the facts charged against him.

BY EDITORIAL/EL PILÓN

See also  Bad weather: orange alert on Reggino tomorrow in Calabria

You may also like

A trip to Finland, not just for Alvar...

Taiwan is the third largest market for Paraguayan...

Garcés and Salcedo, co-directors of the U

LPG cylinder explodes in kitchen, two injured –...

The number of children killed in Bajaur blast...

Guatemala Extradites Four Smugglers, Who Pleaded Guilty to...

Quintero is already in the Argentine Academy

Rifò becomes a case study for Google Ads...

PTI leader Iftikhar Durrani arrested

“Santa Marta with the lowest unemployment rate in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy